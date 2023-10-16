HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Experience Centre inaugurated in Hubballi

It is the first such centre in the State and the company plans to set up seven more in the coming months

October 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior vice-president (South Region) of JSW Ashraf Ali Khan inaugurating the JSW Experience Centre in Hubballi on Monday.

Senior vice-president (South Region) of JSW Ashraf Ali Khan inaugurating the JSW Experience Centre in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

JSW Steel inaugurated its first JSW Experience Centre in the State in Hubballi on Monday. It plans to set up seven more in the coming months.

Addressing presspersons after inaugurating the centre at Kamal Steel Products, senior vice-president (South Region) of JSW Ashraf Ali Khan said that the Hubballi centre is the eighth such hi-tech centre in the country. The company will launch 27 more across the country.

Mr. Ali said that the centre with state-of-the-art facility has been designed to showcase the company’s products, services and capabilities to customers, MSME firms and infrastructure developers.

“In an era of digitalisation, the objective is to go digital to provide a better experience and information to customers. The centre will have JSW Legacy Wall, Product Wall, Digital Portal and Values Wall. The customer can walk in and get to know all about the products and the company with a touch,” he said.

He said that the company has drawn up plans to increase production at its Vijayanagar unit to 24 million tonnes from 12 million tonnes in the next three-four years.

Senior vice-president (Marketing) Vishwanathan said that the company has 400 distributors across the country and it is in the process of setting up experience centres in all the States.

Associate vice-president Sanjay A. Almelkar said that the objective is to increase the visibility of the brand and also provide information on the complete range of products.

Proprietors of Kamal Steel Products Mohit Mehta and Kamal Mehta and other officials of JSW Steel were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.