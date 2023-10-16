JSW Experience Centre inaugurated in Hubballi

October 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

JSW Steel inaugurated its first JSW Experience Centre in the State in Hubballi on Monday. It plans to set up seven more in the coming months.

Addressing presspersons after inaugurating the centre at Kamal Steel Products, senior vice-president (South Region) of JSW Ashraf Ali Khan said that the Hubballi centre is the eighth such hi-tech centre in the country. The company will launch 27 more across the country.

Mr. Ali said that the centre with state-of-the-art facility has been designed to showcase the company’s products, services and capabilities to customers, MSME firms and infrastructure developers.

“In an era of digitalisation, the objective is to go digital to provide a better experience and information to customers. The centre will have JSW Legacy Wall, Product Wall, Digital Portal and Values Wall. The customer can walk in and get to know all about the products and the company with a touch,” he said.

He said that the company has drawn up plans to increase production at its Vijayanagar unit to 24 million tonnes from 12 million tonnes in the next three-four years.

Senior vice-president (Marketing) Vishwanathan said that the company has 400 distributors across the country and it is in the process of setting up experience centres in all the States.

Associate vice-president Sanjay A. Almelkar said that the objective is to increase the visibility of the brand and also provide information on the complete range of products.

Proprietors of Kamal Steel Products Mohit Mehta and Kamal Mehta and other officials of JSW Steel were present.