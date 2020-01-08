JSW declares parts of its premises in Ballari plastic-free

JSW Steel, one of the major producers of steel in the country, has declared its Hampi Lounge in the Vidyanagar Township, Research & Development and JSW Experience Centre, Human Resources Department (HRD) and Glass House buildings in the Vijayanagar Plant located at Toranagallu in Sandur taluk of Ballari district as SUP-free (single-use plastic-free) buildings.

In a release, Jitendra Vashistha, Head of Corporate Communications, JSW Steel, said that the declaration was made after an extensive and stringent audit on January 1, 2020, to mark a new beginning in the new decade.

“Getting in tune with India’s inclusive resolve to put strong measures to reduce plastic pollution, JSW Steel, which is among the largest steel plants in the world, has taken up SUP-free challenge. It’s a step further to emerge into an eco-friendlier world by resolving to earnestly say ‘NO’ to Single-Use Plastics (SUP) from the very beginning of a new year (2020). This inclusive drive came into effect after the organisation-wide appeal made by the JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, urging all JSW office & plant locations to instantly cease the use of SUP,” he said.

As a continuation of its green initiatives to deal with the climate change challenges, he added, the steel giant as also planted 200 saplings in the newly built Hill Side Township for JSW employees in the presence of Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, President – JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works and other senior executives of JSW, including Vijay Sinha and Manjunath Prabhu, Senior Vice Presidents.

“As a first step in its endeavour, all the employees of the department a building have taken a pledge to not only say ‘no’ to SUP but also create awareness among their family members, friends, relatives, guests and fellow-citizens at large, to give up the use of SUP. It was also categorically informed that these inorganic, man-made materials have become a real big menace to all forms of life; demolishing natural balance across land, sea, and sky as it was notorious for their interference in natural ecosystems and for causing the death of aquatic organisms, animals, and birds. It’s an appeal to accord number one priority to quickly rise to the occasion and act in the direct sync with the loud and clear ‘clarion-call’ of Refusing, Reducing & Renouncing SUP to the extent possible,” he said. During the launch of the movement against SUP at the beginning of the New Year, Mr. Pattanasetty had appealed to the people to join hands and resolve to make their home as well as workplace SUP free.