JSSCMS students bag prizes in national-level competitions

The Hindu Bureau March 10, 2022 16:42 IST

Two students pursuing an MBA in Corporate Finance (now named MBA in Financial Management) at JSS Centre for Management Studies (JSSCMS), JSS Science & Technology University, Mysuru, have made a mark in separate national-level competitions. Avinash B., 3 rd semester in MBA Corporate Finance, bagged the first place in a national-level online paper presentation competition organised by Department of MBA, St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru recently. He had presented a paper titled ‘Dividend Trends in NSE-100 Companies; Sector-wise Analysis’ under the guidance of Dr. Savitha G. Lakkol, Associate Professor, JSS CMS. Syed Nihaz Ur Rehaman, 3 rd semester in MBA Corporate Finance, won the second prize in a national research paper presentation competition named ‘Connaissance’, organised by School of Business and Management, Christ University, Bengaluru. Under the guidance of Dr. Savitha G. Lakkol, he had presented a paper titled ‘Customer Perception on Bank Mergers’. JSSCMS encourages students to participate in inter-collegiate competitions and students are given ample opportunities for carrying out research. The two students were felicitated by Prof. Dhanaraj K., Registrar, JSS Science and Technology University; Prof P Nagesh, Dean Management; Prof. Swaroop Simha, Head of the Department; and Dr. Savitha G. Lakkol, on March 9.



