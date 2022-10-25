JSSAHER’s undergraduate medical conference held in Mysuru

The four-day-long National Undergraduate Medical Conference – Asclepius 2022 – conducted by JSS Medical College in Mysuru recently saw students from different medical colleges across the country participate in skill-based workshops and competitions including a mock UN-WHO assembly.

While specialist faculty members across various departments in the college and hospital conducted workshops on suturing skills, basic life support, emergency opthalmology, diagnostics skills, crime scene investigation and research methodology, the budding doctors showcased their academic and research talents through research paper and poster presentations, case presentations and clinical quiz competitions at the conference, held from October 18 to 21, said a press statement from the organisers.

A medical shark tank programme was also held to give the student-doctors an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

Literary events like medical taboo, medical pictionary, medical treasure hunt and Medical Just a Minute were also conducted at the fifth edition of the National Undergraduate Medical Conference, to engage students in a battle of wits with a dash of academics, said the statement.

The conference also saw its first-ever Model United Nations – WHO Assembly, focussing on various issues of national and international concern like universal health coverate, sustainable development goals, mental health and challenges in health care delivery system.

The Mock UN programme was inaugurated by Dr Sudhir Nayak, WHO Surveillance Officer of Mysuru district, who deliberated upon the importance of international skills in health and well-being.

Asclepius 2022 organised by the Students Research Cell of JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, was inaugurated by B. Manjunatha, Registrar of JSSAHER on October 18. The principal of JSS Medical College H. Basavana Gowdappa, in his presidential remarks, threw light on the changing trends in medical education after implementation of the competency based curriculum by the National Medical Commission.

Vice Principal of JSS Medical College Suma M.N. emphasised on the importance of communication, interpersonal relationships, leadership skills, professionalism, democratic problem-solving skills in medical profession.