JSSAHER to carry out trials for Sputnik V

JSS Academy in Mysuru will also begin clinical trials of Novavax soon.

MYSURU

31 October 2020 01:13 IST

It is already carrying out phase 2 and 3 trials for Covishield

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) in Mysuru will soon begin human trials for Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia.

The Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, which had received approval for clinical trials of Sputnik V in India, had chosen JSSAHER as one of the sites for the trials.

“The site inspection has been completed and approved. We will begin trials soon after receiving clearance in the regard,” said JSSAHER Pro-Chancellor Suresh told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

JSSAHER, which is already carrying out phase 2 and 3 trials for vaccine candidate Covishield, developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, will also begin in a week clinical trials of Novavax, another vaccine candidate developed by a U.S. biotechnology company.

“We will be commencing phase 2 and 3 trials for Novavax in a week. If the ongoing trials for BCG booster dose in elderly people is taken into account, JSSAHER will be carrying out four human trials simultaneously,” Dr. Suresh said.