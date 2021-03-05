JSSAHER among top institutions in pharmacy

The JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru, was ranked in the 201-250 band under “Pharmacy & Pharmacology” among 1453 institutions in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects.
A release said the ranking was across 51 narrow subjects and 5 broad subject areas and JSSAHER was ranked among top 5 higher educational institutions in India under the subject “Pharmacy & Pharmacology”.
The result of 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject was announced virtually on Thursday by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education, and the criteria included Academic & Employers Reputation, Publications, Citations and H-Index.
The release said the ranking reflects the quality and standard of education and research provided by JSSAHER. It said the Academy also scored well in Life Sciences, Medicine and Dentistry and the institution is working on these subjects with clear roadmap and strategies to be ranked under QS subject rankings in future.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath