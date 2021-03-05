JSSAHER among top institutions in pharmacy

The JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru, was ranked in the 201-250 band under “Pharmacy & Pharmacology” among 1453 institutions in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects.

A release said the ranking was across 51 narrow subjects and 5 broad subject areas and JSSAHER was ranked among top 5 higher educational institutions in India under the subject “Pharmacy & Pharmacology”.

The result of 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject was announced virtually on Thursday by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education, and the criteria included Academic & Employers Reputation, Publications, Citations and H-Index.

The release said the ranking reflects the quality and standard of education and research provided by JSSAHER. It said the Academy also scored well in Life Sciences, Medicine and Dentistry and the institution is working on these subjects with clear roadmap and strategies to be ranked under QS subject rankings in future.