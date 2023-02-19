JSS to host national integration camp in Dharwad from Wednesday

February 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) will organise a seven-day national integration camp in Dharwad from Wednesday.

Youth delegates from 18 universities in Karnataka and educational institutions from five Southern States will attend the event on the JSS College campus in Vidyagiri.

JSS secretary Ajit Prasad told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday that over 200 delegates are expected to participate in the event. They will be provided all facilities such as food, accommodation and logistics support. This event coincides with the 75th birthday of Veerendra Heggade, committee chairman, and the 50th anniversary of JSS Institute.

This is for the first time that the Union Sports and Youth Services Ministry is organising such an event in Dharwad. The theme this year is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

Dr. Prasad will inaugurate the camp. The guests include Colonel (retired) Vivek Alagwadi and progressive farmer Dakshayani Ramangoudar, Technical Education Department director Ravichandran N. and IAS officer Pradeep P.

Debate, pick and speak, skit, classical dance and music and other competitions will be held. A cultural jatha, Walk for Integration, a tour of SDM institutes, the Rock Garden and Janapada University at Gotgodi in Haveri district will be organised.

JSS ITI principal Mahaveer Upadhyay said that there will be special talk by experts on Operation Vijay (Kargil war), human computers, Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian food culture, Millets, food adulteration and reintroduction of traditional games.

The former Assistant Solicitor General Arun Joshi and sandalwood farmer Kavita Mishra will speak at the valedictory on February 28.