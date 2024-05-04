ADVERTISEMENT

JSS STU’s new distinction 

May 04, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) Mysuru has been accorded a “diamond” rating by QS I-GAUGE which assesses colleges and institutions based on a comprehensive globally recognised rating system.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said the rating and the assessment was based on various parameters providing insight into quality and performance and was a recognition of JSS STU’s commitment to excellence in education.

The release said the University has also been ranked under NIRF by the Ministry of education, putting it on par with renowned institutions.

A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU said the ratings and rankings highlight the varsity’s dedication to providing exceptional academic programs, fostering a diverse learning environment, and producing well-rounded graduates for the global workforce. He said the varsity’s emphasis on academic rigour, innovation, and practical skills equip students for impactful careers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

B. Suresh, director attributed the ratings to the collective efforts of the students and faculty, both past and present, and said that moving forward, JSS STU will strive to further elevate the standards to prepare the students for an ever-changing world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US