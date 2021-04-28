Karnataka

JSS STU’s acting Vice-Chancellor passes away

The acting Vice-Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University Siddaramaiah, passed away here on Monday. He was 58. He leaves behind his wife, daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Dr. Siddaramaiah was the Head of the Department of Polymer Science Engineering at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE).

A condolence meeting was held on the premises of SJCE here on Tuesday where his contemporaries and other professors recalled his contributions, who had taken over as the acting VC of JSS STU in December last year. A two-minute silence was observed to mourn the untimely death of the academician.

