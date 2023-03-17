JSS STU’s 5th convocation on March 20

March 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Over 1,604 students will be receiving their degrees at the fifth convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) on the SJCE campus here on March 20.

Isha Foundation Founder Jaggi Vasudev will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address in the presence of JSS STU Chancellor Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar told reporters here on Friday that 986 BE, 54 BCA, 176 MTech, 103 MCA, 47 MSc, 227 MBA and 11 PhD candidates are eligible to receive their degrees.

On the occasion, 56 medals will be awarded to the students, including 34 medals to the students who have scored the highest marks in respective branches and 22 endowment medals.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath, M.H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division, B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division, Registrar S.A. Dhanraj and P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations, will be present.