JSS STU wins CII award on excellence for women in STEM

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru has been conferred the “CII Award on Excellence for Women in STEM 2024”, which, the university said, is a testament to its dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The award was conferred by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – India.

The award ceremony, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi recently, brought together industry leaders and visionaries committed to enhancing gender equity in STEM, a note from the JSS STU said.

Vanishri Arun, Pushpa Tuppad and Sindu Bharath represented JSS STU and received the award from the dignitaries V.K. Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog; Vaishali Nigam Sinha, chairperson, CII Mission on Women in STEM; Brajesh Pandey, executive director, Indian National Science Academy; Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor, Government of India; Akhilesh Gupta, DST senior advisor, and Amita Sarkar, deputy director general, CII for being selected as one of the ‘Top 10’ organisations through a meticulous evaluation process, the release added.

“JSS STU has emerged as a leading example of academic best practices in empowering women in technology. In the ‘Institution’ category, JSS STU shared this recognition along with esteemed institutions such as Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani; CSIR – National Aerospace Laboratories; Indian Council of Medical Research; IIT Kharagpur; IIT Roorkee, and others,” according to the release.

This achievement highlights JSS STU’s steadfast commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where women in STEM can excel, innovate and lead, and its proactive initiatives ranging from gender-equitable hiring practices and professional development opportunities to leadership programs and workplace flexibility, exemplify its dedication to ensuring women succeed at every level, the release said.

A.N. Santosh Kumar, vice-chancellor; S.A. Dhanaraj, registrar; C. Nataraju, principal (i/c) and dean (Engineering and Technology); and P. Nanjundaswamy, controller of examinations have extended their appreciation to the team led by N. Haraprasad, dean-QAA, and congratulated them on their achievement.