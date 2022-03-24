JSS STU signs MoU for aiding students in getting placements

JSS Science and Technology University (JSSSTU), SJCE, Mysuru has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ESPAR Consulting, USA. The collaboration, a part of industry-institute partnership initiative with companies, aims at helping students in career counselling, training for job opportunities, project mentoring, and internships besides aiding them in getting full-time employment opportunities.

The MoU was signed by S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU, and Nagendra Sanjeeva, Founding Member and Technology Advisor, ESPAR, here.

Mr. Sanjeeva, who is an alumni of Department of Electronics and Instrumentation (E and I), SJCE, graduated in the year 1992. He served in many leadership roles in companies such as Thomson Reuters, Citibank, and MasterCard in the USA before starting ESPAR. Prasanna Hegde, Co-founder and Technical Advisor, ESPAR, was also present, a release said here.

Mr. Sanjeeva pointed out that the MoU mainly focuses on projects and research work. S. A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSSSTU, said the collaboration will help students enhance their knowledge of advanced technology in mobile applications, cloud computing, and AI, and also the latest technological developments.

Mallikarjunaswamy M. S., Assistant Professor, Department of E and I, coordinated the activities related to the MoU along with Vanishri Arun, Coordinator, International Affairs, JSS STU. S. B. Kivade, Principal, SJCE, and Dean (Engineering and Technology), K. Umarani, Head of the Department of E and I, K. Shailaja, Associate Professor (E and I), B. S. Harish, Deputy Registrar, Maheshan M. S., Assistant Registrar, the heads of various departments, faculty members and students were present.