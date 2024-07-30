GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSS STU recognised as Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

Published - July 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) has been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

In a statement here on Tuesday, Registrar of JSS STU said DSIR’s “esteemed” recognition for the university as SIRO will bring substantial benefits to the University’s research endeavours. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) is under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

“The SIRO status enables JSS STU to conduct indigenous research more effectively by providing exemptions from customs duty on research-related equipment, spares, accessories and consumables. This not only boosts the university’s credibility within the scientific community but also facilitates increased support from government bodies and funding agencies for various research projects,” said the statement.

“This recognition underscores the university’s high research standards, fostering advancements in research activities and infrastructure. It empowers faculty members and students to engage in cutting-edge research, addressing societal challenges, and contributing to national development goals,” the statement said.

The university’s leadership including C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and B. Suresh, director of its Technical Education, have sought to highlight the potential of this recognition to inspire further excellence in research while the university’s Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar and Registrar S.A. Dhanaraj expressed their gratitude to DSIR for the recognition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.