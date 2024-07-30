JSS STU recognised as Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

The JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) has been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

In a statement here on Tuesday, Registrar of JSS STU said DSIR’s “esteemed” recognition for the university as SIRO will bring substantial benefits to the University’s research endeavours. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) is under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

“The SIRO status enables JSS STU to conduct indigenous research more effectively by providing exemptions from customs duty on research-related equipment, spares, accessories and consumables. This not only boosts the university’s credibility within the scientific community but also facilitates increased support from government bodies and funding agencies for various research projects,” said the statement.

“This recognition underscores the university’s high research standards, fostering advancements in research activities and infrastructure. It empowers faculty members and students to engage in cutting-edge research, addressing societal challenges, and contributing to national development goals,” the statement said.

The university’s leadership including C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and B. Suresh, director of its Technical Education, have sought to highlight the potential of this recognition to inspire further excellence in research while the university’s Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar and Registrar S.A. Dhanaraj expressed their gratitude to DSIR for the recognition.