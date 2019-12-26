JSS STU placements not hit by economic downturn

The economic downturn has not impacted campus recruitment at the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) where in 144 companies have conducted campus interviews for placements this year.

This was stated by the JSS STU Vice-Chancellor L. Jawahar Nesan here on Thursday. He told mediapersons that 144 companies that conducted campus recruitments so far this year have made 644 job offers for undergraduates. A total of 75 M.Tech graduates have received offer for recruitment with salary while 110 MBA graduates too have been placed.

In terms of salary, some of the students have achieved the highest – Rs.29 lakh per year – and the average salary has been raised to ₹10.5 lakh per year. “We are expecting more placements and higher salaries and this is higher than the industry average at the entry level, and is a recognition of the standards of the University.”

Mr. Jawahar Nesan said 15 to 20 per cent of the students opt for higher studies while about 80 per cent are getting recruited in the campus placement drives as a result of which 100 per cent of the graduating students are occupied. Campus recruitment has declined generally across the country but JSS STU – like the IITs and IISc – has maintained standards due to the stress on educational delivery process.

New curriculum

In a bid to ensure that the graduating students are industry-ready with knowledge and skills, JSS STU is overhauling its curriculum extensively from the academic year 2020-21. The revised curriculum will address the requirements of the industry and the society as the varsity will synch and tune the curriculum to meet the demands of the different economic, industrial and business sectors of the country. The learning process will also change. The research projects will be synced with national economic goals, he added.