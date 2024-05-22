JSS STU Open Day on May 25 and 26

The JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, will hold an Open Day for public and students on May 25 and 26, 2024.

The JSS STU Registrar S.A. Dhanraj told media persons here on Wednesday that Open Day offers a unique opportunity for prospective students and their parents to explore the diverse and innovative engineering, science, and management programs offered at the university. The event promises an enriching campus experience filled with professional activities and fun, they added.

Event highlight includes live interactions with faculty members and students from various departments to learn about the extensive opportunities available on campus; interaction with KEA officials, Project Exhibitions to experience live demonstrations of project works and models etc.

In addition, the event will provide insights into specific areas of interest for the benefit of the participants. Various competitions including poster presentations, demos, and prototype presentations centred around sustainability themes such as environment, health and energy, will also be conducted to mark the occasion.

The Open Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SJCE, JSS STU, Mysuru on May 25 and 26 and will be inaugurated by Dr. C.G.Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of JSS STU, Mysuru, will be present on the occasion. The authorities said participants may register for competitions using the following link: https://forms.gle/P4eP3JrMUBB3AP8YA

For details about the event, visit the official website https://www.jssstuniv.in

C. Nataraju, principal in charge, SJCE and others were present.

