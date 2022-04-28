JSS STU convocation on May 2

Nearly 1,000 BE students are graduating

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, is conducting its 4th convocation on May 2 at 10.30 a.m. on its campus.

A total of 997 BE, 28 BCA, 199 MTech, 57 MCA, 33 MSc, 200 MBA, and 5 PhD candidates will be conferred with degrees, said Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) A.N. Santosh Kumar.

In total, 53 medals will be awarded to the students, out of which 33 medals are for the students who have scored the highest marks in respective branches and 20 endowment medals will also be awarded on the occasion.

The degrees and medals for the achievers of all the branches will be conferred by Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Chancellor of JSS STU. Anil D. Sahasrabhudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will administer the oath to the degree holders.