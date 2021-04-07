JSS STU 3rd convocation on Friday

Mysuru

07 April 2021 19:41 IST

More than 1,300 students eligible to receive various degree

The third annual convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) will be held on Friday and 1,363 students are eligible to receive various degrees, having completed their respective courses.

Of these, 873 are engineering graduates (BE), 214 have completed their masters (M.Tech), 67 will receive their MCA degree, 26 have completed M.Sc. while 183 are MBA candidates.

The JSS STU Acting Vice-Chancellor Siddaramaiah told mediapersons here on Wednesday that 49 medals will be awarded to the students, out of which 31 medals are for those who have scored the highest marks in respective branches; 18 Endowment Medals will also be awarded on the occasion.

K.K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation, and former President, Institution of Electronics & Telecom Engineering, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Degree and medals for the achievers of all the branches will be conferred by Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, seer of Suttur Mutt and Chancellor of JSS STU.

Campus placements

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic and campus recruitment, Prof. Siddaramaiah said COVID-19 did not impact the campus placements and more than 150 companies have participated in the online recruitment exercise of JSS STU. In addition, another 50 companies are expected to conduct interviews and the entire process is now through the virtual mode and is completed online.

The average salary package offered to the students has also increased to over ₹10 lakh per annum while the highest package was around ₹27 lakh. While the core companies from the circuit branches have completed the recruitment process the manufacturing sector representing the mechanical and those from the construction sector to rope in the civil engineering students are expected to start their online recruitment process in due course.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the classes at JSS STU have shifted to the online mode as per the Government of Karnataka protocols and guidelines.

Speaking on the new courses Prof. Siddaramaiah said a few short-term courses were in the pipeline but the launch has been delayed due to the pandemic. But the University is strengthening its interface and partnership with the industry as per the New Education Policy (NEP) for which there was tremendous potential, he added.

Senior faculty members from JSS STU, S.B. Kivade, Principal, Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), and others were present on the occasion.