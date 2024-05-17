JSS signs MoU with Infosys to implement Infosys Springboard initiative

JSS Mahavidyapeetha signed an MoU with Infosys Ltd. to implement Infosys Springboard CSR initiative in all the educational institutions coming under JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru.

The MoU was signed on Friday and C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha said that digital literacy was a key factor in education and the Infosys Springboard, a learning solution, enables students to become digitally literate and navigate their future.

He said students in the age group of 10 years to 22 years can access the platform and tap into the rich and vast knowledge base that can be shared and extended to their family members without any cost. The learning solution aligns with NEP 2020 which articulates equitable and inclusive education and requested all division heads of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Vice-Chancellors to make best use of the initiative, Mr. Betsurmath added.

Mr. Satheesha Nanjappa, Senior Vice-President of Education, Training and Assessment of Infosys said that Infosys Springboard CSR initiative offers digital skills along with value added education as part of its digital literacy mission.

“This programme was launched three years ago and the platform has 7.5 million users. There are various courses in Infosys Springboard platform which will help students,” he added.

Explaining the Infosys Springboard initiative, S. Meenakshi, Senior Business Manager, ETA, Infosys, said that Infosys Springboard platform will give diversified content, provide more than 1,700 courses that cover Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, and other emerging areas, including career-oriented courses.

She said this programme plans to create skill building, especially digital skill as per industry needs of students, supporting digital literacy in schools. The initiative is also helping students of rural areas through workshops, seminars, internship and faculty development courses. The programme is playing a significant role in six states, including Karnataka, she added.

Prof. S.P. Manjunath, Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of JSS Science & technology University and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru all division heads of JSS Mahavidyapeetha were present.

