JSS S and T varsity to reopen on Nov. 23

The reopening of JSS Science and Technological University, Mysuru, and its colleges has been delayed in view of online examinations scheduled for the UG and PG programmes from November 17 to 21.
Therefore, the university said the offline classes would start from November 23 for the students of only UG final year and PG students of all programmes.
Separate SOPs and instructions manual to the staff and the students will be published in the university website soon. As per the government norms, the students who opt to attend classes physicallyshould get tested for COVID-19 by the RT-PCR method three days earlier to the date of entering the campus and produce a COVID-19 negative certificate, a university release said.
Students can, however, attend online classes from their homes and provision for the same has been made by the university.
