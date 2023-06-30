ADVERTISEMENT

JSS Pharmacy College organises Graduation Day programme

June 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Toppers of JSS College of Pharmacy with the dignitaries during the graduation ceremony in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

In all, 271 graduates received their certificates on completion of their courses from the JSS College of Pharmacy here on Friday.

This included 87 candidates who had completed the B. Pharm, 40 had completed Pharm D., 54 completed D. Pharm and 90 were eligible to receive M. Pharm certificates.

Shailendra Sharaf, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, was the chief guest and lauded the efforts of the JSS Pharmacy College and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, in ensuring quality and standards of pharmacy education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The college which is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, incidentally held the graduation day for the first time and toppers from different streams and branches received gold medal on the occasion.

In order to motivate the teaching staff and recognize their services, the ‘Best Teacher Award’ was conferred on Dr. R.S. Chandan, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. Similarly, Vikas Jain, Associate Profesor, Department of Pharmaceutics, and Yogesh Kumar H., received the ‘Young Teacher Award’ for the year 2022-23.

C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, JSS-AHER, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, JSS-AHER Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar, Principal of the college, Dr. G.V. Pujar, vice principal, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US