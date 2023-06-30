HamberMenu
JSS Pharmacy College organises Graduation Day programme

June 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Toppers of JSS College of Pharmacy with the dignitaries during the graduation ceremony in Mysuru on Friday.

Toppers of JSS College of Pharmacy with the dignitaries during the graduation ceremony in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

In all, 271 graduates received their certificates on completion of their courses from the JSS College of Pharmacy here on Friday.

This included 87 candidates who had completed the B. Pharm, 40 had completed Pharm D., 54 completed D. Pharm and 90 were eligible to receive M. Pharm certificates.

Shailendra Sharaf, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, was the chief guest and lauded the efforts of the JSS Pharmacy College and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, in ensuring quality and standards of pharmacy education.

The college which is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, incidentally held the graduation day for the first time and toppers from different streams and branches received gold medal on the occasion.

In order to motivate the teaching staff and recognize their services, the ‘Best Teacher Award’ was conferred on Dr. R.S. Chandan, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. Similarly, Vikas Jain, Associate Profesor, Department of Pharmaceutics, and Yogesh Kumar H., received the ‘Young Teacher Award’ for the year 2022-23.

C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, JSS-AHER, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, JSS-AHER Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar, Principal of the college, Dr. G.V. Pujar, vice principal, and others were present.

