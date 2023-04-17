ADVERTISEMENT

  JSS Medical College to hold its graduates’ reception on April 19

April 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 205 students of JSS Medical College in Mysuru will receive their graduation certificates on the occasion of Graduates’ Reception scheduled to be held on the college premises on April 19.

A press statement from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) said 11 meritorious students will be given gold medals and cash prizes.

“The graduates will take the sacred Hippocratic oath, an important component for the conduct and practice of medical profession”, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the teaching faculty will also be honoured with the “Best Teacher Award”, “Research Excellence Award” for highest number of publications and highest number of citations and the “Professor Y.T. Thathachari endowment prize” for the Best Research Publication.

Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest, who will give away the awards and medals to meritorious students.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion while Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath will preside over the fuction. Pro-Chancellor of JSSAHER B. Suersh and Vice-Chancellor of JSSAHER Surinder Singh will be the guests of honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US