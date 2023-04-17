  JSS Medical College to hold its graduates’ reception on April 19

April 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 205 students of JSS Medical College in Mysuru will receive their graduation certificates on the occasion of Graduates’ Reception scheduled to be held on the college premises on April 19.

A press statement from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) said 11 meritorious students will be given gold medals and cash prizes.

“The graduates will take the sacred Hippocratic oath, an important component for the conduct and practice of medical profession”, said the statement.

On the occasion, the teaching faculty will also be honoured with the “Best Teacher Award”, “Research Excellence Award” for highest number of publications and highest number of citations and the “Professor Y.T. Thathachari endowment prize” for the Best Research Publication.

Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest, who will give away the awards and medals to meritorious students.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion while Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath will preside over the fuction. Pro-Chancellor of JSSAHER B. Suersh and Vice-Chancellor of JSSAHER Surinder Singh will be the guests of honour.