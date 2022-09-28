JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Dassault Systemes to collaborate for 3D experience centre for electric vehicles

A Memorandum of Agreement to set up a 3D Experience Centre for Innovation in electric vehicles was signed by Managing Director of Dassault Systemes, India, N.G. Deepak (third from left) and Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath (second from right) in Mysuru on September 28, 2022, in the presence of Suttur mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra swamiji and Pro-Chancellor of JSSAHER B. Suresh (right). | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

JSS Mahavidypeetha and Dassault Systemes entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on September 28 to set up a 3D Experience Centre of Innovation in Mysuru to strengthen the workforce in electric vehicles (EV) and future of mobility sector in India.

The proposed centre is expected to provide technology support and prepare the workforce of the future, specific to the future of mobility, including electric vehicles as well as hydrogen mobility in India.

The centre, which seeks to spearhead innovation, train students and promote startups at JSS technical institutions in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Noida, will offer a 3D experience platform that will enable holistic learning and growth environment through virtual twin experiences for students as well as professionals from mobility industry, thereby empowering the workforce of the future.

Managing Director of Dassault Sytemes, India, N.G. Deepak said the mobility industry is experiencing tremendous business shifts with traditional car-makers launching innovation labs and new players starting from scratch. “Dassault Systemes’ industry solution experiences like electro mobility accelerator, efficient multi-energy platform, global modular architecture, smart safe and connected provides ready access to the industry best practices for various functions and processes in EV development.”

The academia and industry collaboration, like the 3D experience centre, will support the government of Karnataka’s vision to become the electric vehicle capital of India, he said.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath, said the JSS Mahavidyapeetha is committed to train the new generation of innovators, startups and professionals with future-ready innovation technologies. “We believe this will be an important milestone for mobility industry in India,” he said.

Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) B. Suresh said the initiative of JSS Mahavidyapeetha envisages a development and innovation park that will accommodate and foster growth of tenant firms in electric vehicles technology. “This will leverage the strengths of JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, and JSS technical institutions in Bengaluru and Noida through knowledge that can be shared, promote innovation and facilitate research outcomes to viable commercial products,” he said.

Seer of Suttur mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra swamiji said the JSS Centre for EV Mobility will help reduce carbon footprint and promote the move towards green environment.