The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has been featured within the top 150 rank by Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject for 2023, according to a release. The JSS AHER has been ranked in the band 126-150 in the subject Clinical and Health, the release added.
JSS international ranking
