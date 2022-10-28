Karnataka

JSS international ranking

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has been featured within the top 150 rank by Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject for 2023, according to a release. The JSS AHER has been ranked in the band 126-150 in the subject Clinical and Health, the release added.


