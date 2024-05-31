JSS hospital campaign

The JSS Hospital has launched a pregnancy and delivery care campaign from May 24 to June 30.

The hospital authorities said here on Friday that there will be a free package for normal delivery without entailing any expenditure from the time of admission to discharge. Besides, there will be a free drop after discharge of the mother and child to their respective homes if it was within a distance of 25 km, the authorities added. The free package is only for those who opt for admission to general ward, the authorities said.

But after admission, if it entailed a cesarean delivery then the hospital would offer a discount ranging from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Since the campaign was launched on May 24, 53 women have opted for the offer of whom 23 opted for free normal delivery while 30 had to under go cesarean delivery.

The hospital authorities said the campaign will help cushion expenditure that is otherwise incurred by people from economically weaker section during child birth.

