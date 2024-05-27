JSS Dental College to felicitate Usha Hegde for summitting Mt. Everest

JSS Dental College and Hospital in Mysuru will be felicitating Dr. Usha Hegde, professor in the Department of Oral Pathology and Microbiology in JSS Dental College for successfully climbing Mount Everest.

A statement from the college Principal said Dr. Hegde had summitted Mount Everest on May 19, 2024. The felicitation function in her honour will be held at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru at 6 p.m. on May 28.

Dr. Hegde had successfully climbed Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak at 29,031 feet earlier this month, less than five years after becoming the first woman from Mysuru to complete the Ironman Western Australia Triathlon in December 2019.

Dr. Usha Hegde, who began her expedition to Mount Everest in the first week of April from the Nepal side, reached the summit at 6.10 a.m. on May 19.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, vice-chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) Surinder Singh, and others will be present during the function organised to felicitate Dr. Usha Hegde.