JSS Dental College Graduates Reception organised

Published - September 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 95 BDS graduates received their degrees at the Graduates Reception of JSS Dental College and Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.

A total of 95 BDS graduates received their degrees at the Graduates Reception of JSS Dental College and Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Graduates Reception of JSS Dental College and Hospital was held here on Tuesday for the batch of 2019 in which 95 candidates received their degree certificates.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was the chief guest and he urged the graduates to dedicate themselves to the cause of nation building through selfless service. He advised them to take the rough with the smooth in life in their stride. A service motive would help prepare for career growth, said Mr. Yaduveer and underlined the importance of time management.  

Graduation certificates were distributed to the BDS batch of 2019 and Ann V. Mavaley was overall topper of the batch of 2019. In addition, Sneha Jaison, Sara Sultana, Krithi P., Feba Mariya, Angel Brijith Sunny, P. Kirthi, and Khadeeja Shariff received awards as subject toppers. The Hippocratic Oath was administered to the graduates by B. Nandalal, a senior professor of the institution.

The JSS Dental College and Hospital said the graduates were ready to address the oral health needs of the country. “Our graduates are well-prepared to embark on this vital journey, equipped with the knowledge and skills they have acquired during their time at our institution,” said the authorities.

Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Surinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), B. Manjunatha, Registrar, Sudheendra Bhat, Controller of Examinations of JSS AHER, M.R. Dhakshaini, Principal, JSS Dental College & Hospital, and others were present.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST

