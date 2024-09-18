GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSS Biorepository Centre inaugurated in Mysuru

Published - September 18, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The JSS Biorepository Centre was inaugurated at Pathology Department of JSS Medical College in Mysuru on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A biorepository centre was inaugurated at the Department of Pathology in JSS Hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Director of Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, Rakesh Mishra inaugurated the JSS Biorepository Centre in the presence of dignitaries, who spoke about the benefits of such repositories in accelerating the basic and translational research while dwelling upon how the biorepositories could be used in disease diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Later, delivering a talk on “Fight against rare disorders using genomics, genome editing and biotherapeutics”, Dr. Mishra spoke on the current scenario about rare genetic disorders and challenges associated with their diagnosis and treatment.

He also referred to the recent developments in the areas of diagnosis of rare diseases and their treatment, particularly about mRNA therapy and vivo gene therapies.

He said Tata Institute of Genetics and Society was committed to working on rare diseases to bring the benefits of cutting-edge science to the society in economically affordable and socially acceptable manner.

Earlier, the biorepository was inaugurated in the presence of Pro Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor of JSSAHER Surinder Singh, and JSS executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath.

