JSS AHER’s 13th convocation in Mysuru on Feb. 6

February 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The 13 th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru will be held on February 6 at 11 a.m. at JSS Medical College here.

In the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Chancellor of JSS AHER, Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who will be the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address and give away gold medals and prizes.

In total, 2,339 candidates will be receiving their degrees and diplomas in various faculties, and 65 candidates will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy degree. Also, 25 candidates will be awarded Master of Philosophy degree and six candidates will be conferred with Doctorate in Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) degrees on the occasion.

At the convocation, 60 academic toppers will be presented with 83 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performances.

The details of the convocation were shared at a press conference here on Friday by JSS AHER Vice-Chancellor Surinder Singh, Registrar Manjunath, Controller of Examinations Sudheendra Bhat and other heads of the institutions coming under the university.

JSS AHER was declared Deemed to be University under Section 3 of UGC Act 1956 in 2008 by the Ministry of HRD. Since then, it has been offering graduate, postgraduate, doctoral (PhD) and professional education, a release said here.

In National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2022, JSS AHER has secured 34 th rank and has maintained its position among the top 50 universities in the country for the last 7 years. JSS Pharmacy College, Ooty and JSS Pharmacy College, Mysuru have secured 6 th and 8 th ranks respectively among the pharmacy colleges of the country while JSS Dental College and Hospital has secured 12 th rank among the dental institutions. JSS Medical College has secured 34 th rank among the medical institutions in the country, the release said.

JSS AHER in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) has forayed into newer domains of capacity building in the pharma and medical device sector of India through unique mentorship programmes which is first of its kind by WHO. As many as 150 participants from 50 pharma and medical device manufacturing units were mentored over a period of three months to encourage participation for WHO prequalification and other international regulatory approvals to facilitate availability of quality, safe and effective medical products and devices, the release stated.

The release said JSS AHER plans to create multidisciplinary programmes in niche emerging areas with an intent to impart quality education by establishing Faculty of Design, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Computer Applications, and Faculty of Law.