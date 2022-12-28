HamberMenu
JSS AHER signs MoU with Kazakh academy

December 28, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru has signed an MoU with South Kazakhstan Medical Academy (SKMA), Shymkent, Kazakhstan to work in the area of drug discovery, development of medicinal plants, herbal drugs, neuropharmacology and nanotherapeutics. The collaboration works in the area of pharmacy focusing on the study of traditional plants. Manjunath B, Registrar, JSS AHER, and Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics), JSS AHER visited the SKMA and signed the MoU. This is the first MoU signed by the JSS AHER with an institution in Central Asian region, a release said here.

