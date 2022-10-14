Karnataka

JSS AHER ranked high

The JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research has been ranked in the 351 to 400 rank band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, according to a release. In all 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, were assessed and the JSS AHER strengths included citation score of 99.3, the release added.  


