The JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research has been ranked in the 351 to 400 rank band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, according to a release. In all 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, were assessed and the JSS AHER strengths included citation score of 99.3, the release added.
JSS AHER ranked high
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.