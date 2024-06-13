JSS AHER ranked high in global impact rankings 2024

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, (JSS AHER), Mysuru, has scored high in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023 under sustainable development and social impact.

This was announced by C.G.Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha here on Thursday. He said JSS AHER has been ranked first in the world under Sustainable Development Goal(3) pertaining to Good Health & Well-Being.

He said the United Nations has set 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and SDG 3 focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all. The ranking is a reflection of the JSS AHER’s contributions to advancing healthcare, medical research, and community wellness initiatives, said Mr. Betsurmath.

The ranking was based on the parameters such as quality health education, translational research, tribal health outreach programmes and affordable health services for the needy, he added.

The rankings which were released by THE recently also highlight the JSS AHER’s achievements across other SDGs which is a pointer to the Academy’s commitment to addressing some of the pressing challenges confronting the world, according to Mr. Betsurmath.

He said under SDG (7) pertaining to Affordable and Clean Energy, the JSS AHER was ranked 12 and it is a recognition of its efforts to promote affordable and clean energy solutions, energy efficiency drive, and sustainable practices in the domain.

Similarly, under SDG 1 pertaining to ending poverty, the JSS AHER was ranked 21st, and under SDG 15 on Life on Land, it was ranked 49th globally, said Mr.Betsurmath.

“JSS AHER’s initiatives in environmental conservation, biodiversity preservation, and sustainable land management have been recognized with a top 50 ranking for Sustainable Development Goal 15 (SDG 15), highlighting its efforts to safeguard terrestrial ecosystems and promote sustainable development,” according to Mr.Betsurmath. Under SDG 6 on access to clean water and sanitation for all it was ranked 60th globally and 78th under SDG 12 on responsible production and consumption, he added.

The chancellor of JSS AHER Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamji in his message said that the spirit of innovation, compassion, and sustainable stewardship should continue to illuminate the path ahead, inspiring generations to strive for excellence in service to society and the world at large.

Surinder Sigh, vice-chancellor of JSS AHER, said the high rankings were a recognition of the relentless pursuit of excellence in education, research, and community engagement, and to make a meaningful difference in the world by the University.

Manjunath, a registrar, said JSS AHER was in the rank band of 100- 200 and described it as a high rating. Besides, the JSS AHER was ranked among the top 100 globally in 6 out of the 9 SDGs that they participated in for the 2024 rankings, he added.

