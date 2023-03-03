JSS AHER inks pact with LTTS

March 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with L and T Technology Services to boost offerings in healthcare domains.

The leadership teams of LTTS and JSS AHER met on the JSS AHER campus on Thursday in Mysuru, and discussed plans to establish labs, develop collaborative projects, engage students via internships and other mechanisms, and organise workshops and seminars in healthcare technology areas.

“The collaboration will propel cutting-edge research and advancements in healthcare and medical science with huge potential benefits to the masses. JSS AHER also envisages to start a post-graduate programme in Digital Health Technologies and Data Science with active support of LTTS,” a release said here.