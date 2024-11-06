ADVERTISEMENT

JPC Chairman to hear farmers in Hubballi, Vijayapura today over Waqf row

Updated - November 06, 2024 09:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Jagadambika Pal is visiting the two districts following a petition by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to know first-hand the issue brewing particularly in the two districts

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadambika Pal is the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the Waqf (Amedment) Bill 2024 Jagadambika Pal will interact with farmers who are agitating over Waqf Board claiming ownership of their land in Hubballi and Vijayapura on Thursday.

His visit to Hubballi and Vijayapura comes in response to a petition by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urging him to hear grievances of farmers protesting against Waqf Board claiming ownership of their land.

Both Dharwad and Vijayapura districts have witnessed protests over entries made in the name of Waqf Board in land records of several villages.

As per the tour plan, Jagadambika Pal is scheduled to board a flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, at 6.05 a.m. and land in Hubballi at 8.45 a.m.

He will hold a meeting with a delegation of farmers at Hotel Fortune opposite the airport in Hubballi at 9 a.m.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura by helicopter at 10.45 a.m. The JPC chairman will hold a meeting at a venue opposite the Deputy Commissioner’s office there with farmers in land dispute with Waqf Board between 12.15 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

He is scheduled to address the media at 3.15 p.m. and fly to Belagavi by helicopter to catch a flight to Delhi at 6.15 p.m.

