Joy marks Holi celebrations in Belagavi

March 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Women celebrating Holi at ‘Womania’, an exclusive event for women, in Shukrawarpet, Tilakwadi in Belagavi, on Tuesday.

Women celebrating Holi at ‘Womania’, an exclusive event for women, in Shukrawarpet, Tilakwadi in Belagavi, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Holi was celebrated with joy across Belagavi district on Tuesday. Youth walked along the roads in the old city, participated in rain dances and threw colours on each other.

Most schools and colleges remained closed. Rani Channamma University and Visvesvaraya Technological University had declared a holiday. The police had made security arrangements. City Armed Reserved platoons were posted in sensitive areas across the city.

Celebrations were held in the old city areas, including Pangul Galli, Gouli Galli, Shahapur, Wadagaon, June Belgaum and Narvekar Galli Road.

An exclusive women’s holi was organised at the “Womania” event in Shukrawarpet in Tilakwadi, by Congress leader Prabhavati Mastamaradi. Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil launched the celebrations by playing with friends with colours on the Vaccine Depot Grounds. The celebrations were organised by Abhay Patil Foundation.

On Monday night, young boys went around the areas of the old town collecting firewood and setting fire to idols of Kamanna (Kama Deva). They shouted slogans and played drums, while the flames reached the sky.

