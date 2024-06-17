Joy, fervour marks Bakrid celebrations in Vijayapura, Belagavi districts

Id-ul-Adha was celebrated with joy and fervour across the region on Monday.

In Vijayapura, believers gathered at the various Idgah grounds and Jama Masjids to offer prayers.

Preacher Mohammad Tanveer Peera Hashmi gave a sermon about the significance of the festival.

He said that the spirit behind the festival is sacrifice, brotherhood and sharing.

He urged the faithful to pray for universal peace and prosperity and better life for everyone. He also asked the crowd to pray for timely rainfall and a bountiful harvest of crops.

Community leaders Abdul Hamid Mushrif, Fayaz Kaladagi, Chandsab Gadalgaon, Bandenawaz Sangalikar, Mohammad Naseem, Farooq Shuttari and others were present.

In Belagavi, prayers were held at the Idgah maidan near Nehru Nagar. A large crowd gathered on the grounds. Participants greeted each other and shared gifts after the prayers.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait joined the prayers. He waited in line to greet community members after the prayers.

In Mugalkhod near Raibag, the faithful gathered at the Jamia Masjid grounds on the outskirts of the city for prayers.