‘Jowar will be purchased at procurement centres’

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, has said Jowar will be purchased under Minimum Supportive Price (MSP) scheme for the khariff season of 2021-22 and therefore, procurement centres are opened in the district.

In a release on Friday, she said that farmers should sell jowar at the procurement centres by registering within the date stipulated.

“20 quintals of jowar (10 quintals per acre) from each farmer will be purchased as ₹2,738 for Hybrid Jowar and ₹2,758 for M 35-1 Jowar, which is also called as Maldandi jowar in the local language, was fixed,” Dr Ragapriya said.

The procurement centres are opened at APMC yard in Yadgir (contact number - 7760826959 ), APMC Yard in Shorapur (contact number - 9972522793), Taluk Agricultural Products Marketing Cooperative Society (TAPCMS) Yard in Shahapur (contact number - 7483719938), TAPCMS Yard in Hunsagi (contact number - 7975114798) and Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. in Naikal (contact number – 9036935603). Farmers should sell their produce at the particular centres, the Deputy Commissioner advised.