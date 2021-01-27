Jowar, red gram, green gram, ragi to be distributed under PDS from April

To improve nutritional consumption, the State government has decided to distribute jowar, red gram and green gram through the public distribution system (PDS) from April 1, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has said.
Speaking to media persons after participating in the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Katti hinted that besides these three major crops of the North Karnataka region, the government is planning to distribute ragi, a major crop in South Karnataka districts, through the public distribution shops at subsidised prices.
As many as 2.10 lakh families in the State benefited from the National Food Security Act (NFSA) Scheme and 2.10 lakh ration cards have been issued to families coming under below poverty line (BPL) and who are eligible for the Antodaya Anna Yojna Scheme, he added.
Mr. Katti urged farmers to withdraw their protest against the three farm laws, as a committee comprising agricultural experts will look into the grievances, if any, in them.
Replying to a question, Mr. Katti said that he will focus on long-pending irrigation projects and is committed to the overall development of the North Karnataka region.
“My intention is not to divide the State, but I cannot tolerate North Karnataka being discriminated against. If such injustice and discrimination continue against us, we may raise our voice for statehood,” Mr. Katti reiterated.
