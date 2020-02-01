Journey time of some trains from Mysuru to Arsikere to be reduced from today

The journey time of some trains from Mysuru to Arsikere will be reduced from February 1, 2020. Their timings have also been revised.

A release said the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway will speed up the running time of some trains on the Mysuru-Arsikere section to reduce the time from a minimum of 15 minutes to a maximum of 35 minutes.

Scientific time-tabling and optimal utilisation of physical infrastructure at terminal stations at Arsikere helped. This is expected to benefit a cross-section of rail users.

Train No. 56267 Mysuru-Arsikere passenger has been speeded up by 35 minutes. It will depart from Arsikere at 5.40 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 9.30 a.m.

Train No. 56268 Mysuru – Arsikere passenger has been speeded up by 15 minutes between Hassan and Arsikere with revised timing. However there will be no change in timings between Mysuru to Hassan. The train will depart from Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. and reach Arsikere at 10.25 p.m. instead of 10.40 p.m.

Train No. 56266 Mysuru to Arsikere passenger has been speeded up by 15 minutes between Hassan and Arsikere. There will be no change in the timing between Mysuru to Habanghatta. The train will depart from Mysuru at 6.30 a.m and from Arsikere at 10.25 a.m. instead of 10.40 a.m.