Journalists take out bicycle rally in Yadgir

Journalists take out motorcycle rally in Yadgir on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, journalists under the banner of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association have organised the bike rally in Yadgir on Sunday.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal and Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy have flagged off for the rally. The journalists holding the national flags in their hands conducted the rally from Subhash Chowk via Dr. Ambedkar Circle, Kanaka Circle, Gandhi Circle and Basaveshwar Gunj Circle and ended at Patrika Bhavan at Warknalli road in Yadgir city.

They shouted slogans appreciating the national heroes for bringing independence to India. The Journalists also remembered the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters for India.

Mallappa Sankin and Raju Nallikar, President and vice president of District Unit of KUWJA, Suresh Ambiger Chairman of Yadgir CMC, Devendra Nath Nad, Chairman of Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Development Board, Rudragowda Patil, Chairman of Yadgir Urban Development Board, Sharanabhupal Reddy and Vilas Patil and other journalists were present.