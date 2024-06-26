‘Journalists should take care of their health as a matter of priority’

“Journalists are performing their duties under great stress. They should take care of their health as a matter of priority. They should strive towards maintaining physical and mental health,” convenor of the action committee of Kannada Organizations in the district Ashok Chandaragi has said.

He was speaking at an event to felicitate senior journalists Manisha Subedar, H.V. Nagaraja and Keshav Adi on their superannuation from their respective organisations, held at the Department of Information in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandaragi, who has also served as a journalist in the past, urged members of various journalists associations to put aside their differences and work for the welfare of the journalist community.

“Senior journalists should keep in mind the interests of junior journalists and guide them,” he said. He asked young journalists to see that all their work is inspired by social consciousness and public interest.

Ms. Subedar expressed regret that investigative reports are decreasing day by day.

“Young journalists should pay attention to investigative journalism. They should probe into things that seem routine to others. Emphasis should be placed on development journalism. Most importantly, journalists should be the voice of the aggrieved people,” she said.

Mr. Nagaraja shared his experience of working as a photojournalist and reporter in trying conditions.

“Hailing from Tirthahalli, I have worked in Belagavi for over three decades. The encouragement given to me by the press fraternity is unique. I will work as a journalist until my last breath,” he said.

Deputy Director of information Gurnath Kadabur said that there is a long-pending demand for constructing a Patrika Bhavan in Belagavi.

He promised to push for the project once all journalists agree on the basic modaliities.

Senior journalist Subhas Kulkarni and others spoke.

Representatives of all newspapers and news channels participated. Sunita Desai anchored the event.

