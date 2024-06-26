GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Journalists should take care of their health as a matter of priority’

Published - June 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Senior journalist Manisha Subedar speaking at a felicitation programme organised at the Department of Information in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Senior journalist Manisha Subedar speaking at a felicitation programme organised at the Department of Information in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

“Journalists are performing their duties under great stress. They should take care of their health as a matter of priority. They should strive towards maintaining physical and mental health,” convenor of the action committee of Kannada Organizations in the district Ashok Chandaragi has said.

He was speaking at an event to felicitate senior journalists Manisha Subedar, H.V. Nagaraja and Keshav Adi on their superannuation from their respective organisations, held at the Department of Information in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandaragi, who has also served as a journalist in the past, urged members of various journalists associations to put aside their differences and work for the welfare of the journalist community.

“Senior journalists should keep in mind the interests of junior journalists and guide them,” he said. He asked young journalists to see that all their work is inspired by social consciousness and public interest.

Ms. Subedar expressed regret that investigative reports are decreasing day by day.

“Young journalists should pay attention to investigative journalism. They should probe into things that seem routine to others. Emphasis should be placed on development journalism. Most importantly, journalists should be the voice of the aggrieved people,” she said.

Mr. Nagaraja shared his experience of working as a photojournalist and reporter in trying conditions.

“Hailing from Tirthahalli, I have worked in Belagavi for over three decades. The encouragement given to me by the press fraternity is unique. I will work as a journalist until my last breath,” he said.

Deputy Director of information Gurnath Kadabur said that there is a long-pending demand for constructing a Patrika Bhavan in Belagavi.

He promised to push for the project once all journalists agree on the basic modaliities.

Senior journalist Subhas Kulkarni and others spoke.

Representatives of all newspapers and news channels participated. Sunita Desai anchored the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.