Journalists should introspect if they are working as per ethics: CM

July 24, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Journalists should introspect whether they are working as per the ethics of journalism, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while inaugurating a seminar on social responsibility jointly organised by the Press Club of Bangalore and Karnataka Union of Working Journalists here on Monday.

“I feel that there is a need for journalists to introspect whether they are working as per the ethics of journalism,” he stressed.

Everyone, including journalists and politicians, should be aware of social responsibility, a critical element to bring about any change, he said. “Not just journalists but also politicians and everyone in the society should introspect to realise their own social responsibility. Change can be brought only if everyone in public life, including journalists, have social responsibility,’‘ he said.

Addressing a packed audience of mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar have set examples as journalists.

Some 25% of people in the society still did not have basic education. Social inequality has been traditionally practiced since ages while economic inequality was even greater. “Thus, majority of the society has become a victim of economic and social inequality and discrimination. I am therefore constantly making efforts to bring the underprivileged into the mainstream and to provide justice to everyone in the society,” he further said.

Quoting Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that in his historic speech on the day before the implementation of the Constitution, he said, “If the country does not get economic and social freedom, but only administrative and political freedom, the people who are victims of inequality may destroy this building of freedom one day.”

On his government’s five guarantees, Mr. Siddaramaiah said they were planned along the Universal Basic Income principle to minimise the social disparity and fill money into the pockets of people so that they can spend, which eventually boosts economic activities and positively impacts the coffers of the State.

“The country’s economy will grow only if there is money in people’s pockets. This is why our government has given programmes that put money in the pockets of working people. Therefore, those in the journalism profession should ensure that pro-poor and pro-people projects reach the people,” he said.

