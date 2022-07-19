Journalists should help society prosper: Subhash Hugar

District unit of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association (KUWJA) conducts Press Day celebrations in Yadgir on July 19

Although journalists don’t have statutory powers, they have equal responsibility just as the three pillars of democracy to help society prosper, senior journalist Subhash Hugar has opined.

He was addressing a gathering after participating in the Press Day celebrations in Yadgir on Tuesday organised by the district unit of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association (KUWJA).

Mr Hugar, who delivered a special lecture on Investigative Journalism, said that journalists should be answerable to the people. “Journalists should highlight the mistakes of those in governance and protect the interests of people,” he added.

He expressed disappointment over diminishing status of investigative journalism and said “due to sharp development of the modern technology even in journalism, including newspapers, television media, web news, and various other channels, the concept of reaching news to readers was changing.”

“However, the basic concept of investigating any issue that may cause harm to the people and bringing it out to the people should not change. If the basic concept changes, then journalism will perish,” he warned.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal who inaugurated the programme said journalists should bring news to people without any fear and politicians should respond to civic issues positively.

Sharanabasava Kamareddy and Mallappa Sankin, President of District Unit of KUWJA, also spoke. As many as 16 journalists and six newspaper agents were felicitated during the event. Senior journalists and others were present.