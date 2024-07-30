GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journalists should focus on real problems of society, says Minister

Published - July 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Journalists being felicitated during the Press Day programme in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Journalists being felicitated during the Press Day programme in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale and Yadgir district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that people have trust in print media and the news they publish.

He was addressing a Press Day programme jointly organised by the Information and Public Relations Department and the district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists in Yadgir on Tuesday.

“Journalists should focus on real problems of society. If you make mistakes, then, it will impact society adversely,“ he added.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that people approach the media believing that they will get justice. Therefore, journalists should tell the truth.

Ningajja, a member of the Karnataka Media Academy, also spoke and urged the government to extend facilities to journalists, like in Andhra Pradesh.

Stand-up comedian Basavaraj Mamani, Congress leader Bhimanna Meti and district unit president of KUWJ Mallappa Sankin spoke.

Journalists were felicitated with cash rewards for their remarkable contributions.

