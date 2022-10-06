Journalists protest against ‘assault’ by police at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Journalists and cameramen covering the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which passed through parts of Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, staged a protest against the alleged assault by police on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They contended that some journalists and cameramen suffered injuries. However, Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish said the police had been working with the journalists during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and enforcing security measures. However, he said he would look into the allegation made by journalists and take necessary action.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said he would apologise to the journalists on behalf of the police, while AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP government of letting the police loose on journalists to prevent them from covering the yatra.