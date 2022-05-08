Journalists played a significant role in shaping my political career: Vishwanath

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Sunday acknowledged the role of journalists in shaping his political career.

Speaking at ‘Adagur H. Vishwanath 75 th Sambharama’, a programme jointly organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) and Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Parishat to mark the start of 75 th year of Mr. Vishwanath, the MLC said that journalists had supported his growth as a political leader through their reporting.

Mr. Vishwanath further said that even he did not hesitate to seek suggestions from journalists on certain issues.

He also announced a donation of ₹75,000 to the Suraksha Nidhi set up for the welfare of journalists, besides a contribution of ₹10 lakh for the construction of MDJA’s proposed building in Mysuru.

A host of journalists including Umapathi, T. Gururaj, K. Shivakumar, B.M. Haneef and Ravindra Reshme, besides Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivanand Tagadur attended the programme. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar presided over the function.