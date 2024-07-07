GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journalists must speak truth to power, says MLA

Technology has changed beyond imagination

Published - July 07, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Journalists being felicitated at the media day organised by KUWJ and the Department of Information in Belagavi on Sunday.

Journalists being felicitated at the media day organised by KUWJ and the Department of Information in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“Journalists must strive towards telling truth to power and expose vested interests in society. They should remain neutral at all times,” Asif (Raju) Sait, Congress leader and MLA, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was speaking at the media day celebrations organised by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists and the Department of Information at the Kannada Bhavan hall.

“People’s attitudes and ideas are influenced by the reports of journalists. The public should be told the truth through neutral reports. Journalists should also serve as fact-checkers and exposers of lies told by those in power,” he said.

“Technology used by media organisation has changed beyond imagination. The flow of information has increased due to the rapid development of technology. Journalists should unearth relevant facts and tell the truth to the readers and viewers,” Mr. Sait said.

“Journalists hold a mirror to society. They should develop social concern, report objectively and bring the demands of the people to the attention of the government,” he said.

Veteran journalist Sarju Katkar traced the history of Kannada journalism. “German missionary Hermann Moegling had learnt Kannada started a handwritten paper called ‘Kannada Samachara’ in Ballari in 1843. The same year on July 1, he started a printed newspaper called ‘Mangaluru Samachara’ in Mangaluru That is why, media day is celebrated on July 1,” Dr. Katkar said.

He urged the government to take welfare measures for journalists including providing them sites and houses and other benefits. “This was done in Belagavi 20 years ago. It needs to be done again,’‘ he said.

Deputy Commissioner of City Police (Law and Order Division) Rohan Jagdish said a partnership of the Police Department and journalists is very important for the development of society.

Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Department Gurunath Kadabur, Honorary President of the Gokak Unit of the Association Sarvottama Jarakiholi, and journalist Mehbub Makanadara spoke. The president of the district unit of the association Dilipa Kurandawade thanked the speakers.

Sadeppa Gadad, newspaper distributor of Neginahala, was felicitated. Meritorious children of journalists were honoured. Additional District Collector Vijayakumar Honakeri, City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudgunti, KUWJ State Unit Vice President Pundaleek Baloji, senior journalists M.K. Hegade, Munna Bagwana, K. Suresh, Brahmananda Hadagali and others were present.

Karnataka / Belgaum / news media / technology (general) / Mangalore

