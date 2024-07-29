GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journalists have a major role to play in initiating change, says Lad

Media Day and DDUWJ annual award presentation organised in Hubballi

Updated - July 29, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 11:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior journalist H.G. Belgaumkar being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Media Day programme organised by DDUWJ in Hubballi on Monday.

Senior journalist H.G. Belgaumkar being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Media Day programme organised by DDUWJ in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that journalists have a major role in initiating change and there are many journalists who work with commitment.

Inaugurating a Media Day and annual award presentation ceremony organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Lad said that considering the developments in society, it is time for introspection in all sectors beginning with society itself.

Mr. Lad said that in the press freedom index of 180 nations, India stands 161st. Contamination has happened in almost all fields, including media. No one is in a position to advise others. But despite that being the situation, the only people who can give a message to society through their commitment are journalists, he said.

Responding to an appeal made by DDUWJ president Lochanesh Hugar, the Minister promised to look into the issue of providing social security benefits to journalists working on contract basis in different media houses.

On the issue of housing for journalists, he said that he will take it up with the Minister concerned and the Chief Minister.

Chairperson of Karnataka Media Academy Ayesha Khanum expressed concern over media schools getting closed and courses being stopped. He said that the academy will contemplate over the issue and try to find a solution in consultation with experts.

Emphasising the need for addressing the issue of fake journalism, Ms. Khanum said that it is sad that because of the actions of a few, the image of the whole media sector is getting tarnished and every other professional is taking liberty to attack media. “In order to address the issue, journalists need to unite and we ourselves should begin the work of ousting fake journalists,” she said.

Earlier, making the introductory remarks, Mr. Hugar urged the Minister for bringing journalists working on contract basis under the ambit of social security schemes. He urged the Minister to provide health cards and residential plots to journalists.

General secretary of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) G.C. Lokesh said that KUWJ has set up a welfare fund of ₹65 lakh.

Soon bus passes will be issued to mofussil journalists and the government is contemplating issue of health cards to journalists, he said.

Award

Senior journalist H.G. Belgaumkar was honoured by the Minister and others with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Sudha Sharma Chavatti was honoured with Avva Award.

Subsequently, the annual DDUWJ awards for best stories, photography and videography in print and electronic media were presented to various media persons.

KUWJ vice-president Pundalik Baloji, State executive committee member Ganapathi Gangolli, DDUWJ general secretary Sushilendra Kundaragi and others were present.

