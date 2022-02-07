Journalist-writer Bhimsen Toragal dead

Bhimsen Toragal

HUBBALLI

07 February 2022 22:14 IST

Senior journalist and writer Bhimsen Toragal passed away at his residence in Belagavi on Monday due to age-related problems. He was 82.

As per his last wish, the cremation was held without following any of the Brahmin rituals.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Bhimsen Toragal had reportedly made his last wish clear to his family members and friends about two decades ago.

Bhimsen Toragal had established the eveninger Samatola in the 1980s. He had written a novel Sanchu analysing the Mahabharata episodes in his own way.

Known for his old school journalism and distinct style of writing, he was also was a pioneer in adapting technology. At a time when Marathi and Belagavi newspaperswere still using old printing technology and machines, Bhimsen Toragal had installed computer systems in his office.

A true journalist, Bhimsen Toragal never compromised with his values for the sake of running the eveninger. When he found that he will not be able to run the newspaper, he handed it over late Kalyanrao Muchalambi.